Aani car festival of Nellaiyappar temple conducted

The Aani car festival of Swami Nellaiyappar Gandhimathi Ambal Temple here was disrupted after three ropes of the car snapped when the massive wooden structure was drawn at 7.18 a.m. on Friday.

As part of the Aani festival, the foremost celebration of Swami Nellaiyappar Gandhimathi Ambal, the cars of Swami Nellaiyappar, Gandhimathi Ambal, Vinayagar and Subramaniyar would be drawn along the four car streets around the 2000-year-old shrine during the Tamil month of Aani every year. The cars would reach the station on the same day with thousands of devotees drawing the cars, especially the imposing Swami Nellaiyappar car, the third largest wooden car of Tamil Nadu after Thiruvarur and Srivilliputhur temple cars, which was made in 1505.

Even though the car was made with 13 decks, it was later reduced to 9 decks 25 years ago as the devotees struggled a lot while turning the car in the sharp curves of the car streets. Later it was reduced to 5 decks.

After District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, MP C. Robert Bruce and MLAs Nainar Nagenthran and M. Abdul Wahab, formally inaugurated the car festival, the 85-foot-tall car weighing about 450 tonnes was drawn at 7.18 a.m. on Friday. As the exuberant devotees drew the car, three of the four ropes connected to Swami Nellaiyappar car snapped suddenly, much to the disappointment of the devotees, who charged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Department officials of not taking due steps to buy quality ropes for the all-important celebration.

Even though the officials brought immediately another rope at 8.20 a.m. to continue the car festival, one of the four ropes immediately snapped again and it was decided to draw the car with three ropes. However, one more rope got ruptured to stall the car festival for the third time within an hour, even as the car had reached the spot between Swami and Ambal sannidhi on the East Car Street.

“The HR and CE officials should be held responsible for this development,” the pained devotees shouted.

After a brief commotion, a chain was connected to the car at 8.55 a.m. to continue the car festival. As the HR and CE officials sent SOS to Tiruchendur Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple, ropes were brought to Tirunelveli in a lorry. As the ropes did not serve the purpose, the chain fitted in the car saved the day for the HR and CE officials.

Consequent to this, the Swami Nellaiyappar car reached the West Car Street – North Car Street junction only at 5.30 p.m. Usually, the car would have reached the North Car Street – East Car Street Junction by this time every year.

The district administration, as usual, had declared local holiday for the government offices and the educational institutions in view of Aani car festival.