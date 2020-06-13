Aalanthalai to get ₹52.46-crore groynes

TIRUCHENDHUR

13 June 2020 20:21 IST

A measure to protect fibreglass country boats and houses from sea erosion

The State government has sanctioned ₹52.46 crore for constructing groynes at Aalanthalai as the hamlet with around 200 fibreglass country boats is facing sea erosion due to high tide throughout the year.

Since the sea beyond Tiruchendur is rough throughout the year and sea erosion high between June and September due to westerly winds, Aalanthalai villagers had submitted a petition to Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju to construct groynes so as to protect their boats and houses near the coast.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri inspected the Aalanthalai beach before handing over the petition to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy. Mr. Nanduri was asked to conduct a feasibility study and he visited the village again.

Advertising

Advertising

A team from Indian Institute of Technology – Madras inspected the spot and found that groynes would indeed provide a permanent solution to the perennial problem of sea erosion. Subsequently, the Chief Minister on February 22 announced that Aalanthalai village would get the groynes shortly.

“As per the design finalised by IIT, Aalanthalai will get seven groynes - two longer ones and five shorter ones - to neutralise the tides that damage the boats and houses. As the Government Order for constructing the groynes through the Public Works Department has already been issued, the work will begin shortly,” Mr. Nanduri said.