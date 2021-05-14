AAI replaces Adiyogi statue photo with that of Meenakshi Temple

Madurai

14 May 2021 18:58 IST

Move follows censure by Madurai MP for ‘misrepresenting Tamil Nadu’

Hours after Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan censured Airport Authorities of India for featuring a photograph of Adiyogi (Siva) statue of Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, on its State-wise quarantine guidelines for COVID, as a pictorial representation for Tamil Nadu, the photograph was replaced with that of famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple of Madurai.

Upon finding it in the online social media platforms, Mr. Venkatesan had expressed his displeasure over using the picture of a statue as representative image of Tamil Nadu. “We cannot view such practices as an ordinary issue. While AAI had used the photograph of heritage sites/cities of other States, why should it use Adiyogi statue for Tamil Nadu. Does it represent the State?” Mr. Venkatesan asked.

When Tamil Nadu had one of the oldest cultures of the country, by using a photograph of a statue installed few years back, the AAI was only misrepresenting Tamil culture and heritage. “There is no dearth of monumental sites like Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur Big Temple, Meenakshi Temple and Thiruvalluvar statue which can be used to represent Tamil language, culture and heritage,” he said.

He charged that the Centre was working overtime to change the image of Tamil Nadu even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The photograph used by the AAI will present a different perception about Tamil culture to people living outside Tamil Nadu, especially youths,” the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

After he tweeted condemning AAI and sought to change the photograph immediately, AAI replaced it with the photograph of the South Tower of Meenakshi Temple, late in the night on Thursday. The MP tweeted welcoming it.