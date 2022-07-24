Madurai

Aadipooram festival begins at Andal temple in Srivilliputtur

Temple flag being hoisted at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur marking the beginning of Aadipooram festival, on July 24, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Srivilliputtur July 24, 2022
Updated: July 24, 2022 16:37 IST

The Aadipooram festival at the Andal Temple here began with hoisting of the temple flag on Sunday.

The highlight of the 10-day festival would be the car festival to be held on August 1, when thousands of devotees from across the State congregate on the four car streets to pull the huge chariot.

The festival is to mark the star Pooram of the Tamil month Aadi, which is the birth star of the presiding deity, Andal.

Special pujas and deeparathana were performed to the deities, Lord Rengamannar and Goddess Andal., on Sunday. After taking the flag around the temple on Mada Street, it was hoisted between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the presence of temple thakkar Ravichandran, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Chelladura, and temple Executive Officer Muthuraja.

A large number of devotees were present to witness the flag hoisting.

