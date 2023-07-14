ADVERTISEMENT

Aadipooram festival at Andal temple begins with flag hoisting

July 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aadipooram festival at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur started with the hoisting of the temple flag on Friday. After a special puja to the flag and its mast, the flag was hoisted at 10 a.m. in the presence of its Thakkar K. Ravichandran and temple Executive Officer Muthuraja. The Aadipooram festival marks the birth star, ‘Pooram’, in the Tamil month of ‘Aadi.’ The highlight of the festival is the car festival on the 9th day when thousands of devotees across the State would descend on the Car streets to take part in the festivities.

