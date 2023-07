July 13, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Aadi Tirukalyana festival at Ramanathaswamy Temple began here on Thursday with the hoisting of the temple flag.

The festival would last till July 29.

The highlight of the festival is the celestial wedding of the presiding deities, Lord Ramanathaswamy and Goddess Parvavarthini Ambal, which would be held on July 24.

The car festival to be held on July 21 will draw huge crowd from various parts of the State.

