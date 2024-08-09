ADVERTISEMENT

Aadi Thirukalyanam performed at Ramanathaswamy Temple

Updated - August 09, 2024 09:50 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 09:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Celestial wedding of Lord Sri Ramanathaswamy with Goddess Parvathavarthini Ambal being performed in Rameswaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A large number of devotees witnessed Adi thirukalyanam of Sri Ramanathaswamy with Parvathavardini Ambal at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Friday.

As a part of the 17-day long Adi-thirukalyanam celebrations, the celestial wedding was performed at 7.55 p.m. amid chanting of Vedic hymns and special pujas at the specially decorated Nandavanam Thirukalyana Mandapam.

HR&CE officials said that the festival, which concludes on August 14, had been drawing a huge number of devotees from far and wide. The deities, including Piriyavidai, were being taken out on procession daily since the festival began on July 27 with the hoisting of the holy flag.

Apart from performing special pujas to the deities daily, car festival and Thiruvilakku puja were being conducted.

