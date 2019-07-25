Aadi Thirukalyanam festival begins in Rameswaram temple

The annual Aadi Thirukalyanam festival at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, coinciding with aadi amavasya, one of the powerful new moon days to offer tharpanam (ancestral ritual) to honour ancestors, began with a flag-hoisting ceremony on Thursday.

Hundreds of devotees offered worship and special prayers as the temple priests hoisted the flag near Ambal Sannathi in Kanni Lagna, amid chanting of mantras, marking the commencement of the 17-day-long festival. The festival would draw to a close on August 10 after aadi amavasya on July 31, therottam (car festival) on August 2 and thirukalyanam on August 5.

Joint Commissioner of the temple C. Kalyani, Temple ‘Thakkar’ (fit person) Raja Kumaran Sethupathy and Temple Assistant divisional engineer K Mayilvahanan were among others present during the flag-hoisting ceremony held between 10 am and 11 am.

A large number of pilgrims and devotees from various parts of the country were expected to visit the temple and the agnitheertham sea in front of the temple on July 31 on the occasion of aadi amavasya.

Lord Ramanathaswamy would be taken in a procession in a golden chariot to the sea for theerthavari on amavasya day. Later in the evening, his consort and Goddess Parvathavarthini would be taken in a procession in a silver chariot around the temple and would give darshan to devotees, temple authorities said.

Temple authorities have geared up to make sanitation, drinking water supply and other basic facilities to the people on amavasya day. The district police have also drawn elaborate security arrangements, installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations.

After thiru therottam on August 2, the betrothal ceremony would be held on August 4, when Ambal would be brought to the thabasu mandapam, where Swamy and Ambal would exchange garlands. The next day, Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding of the Lord with Ambal would be held in kumba lagnam between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.