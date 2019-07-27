Madurai

Aadi pooram festival begins at Andal temple

Flag being hoisted at Andal temple in Srivilliputtur on Saturday to mark the commencement of the 12-day Aadi Pooram festival.

Flag being hoisted at Andal temple in Srivilliputtur on Saturday to mark the commencement of the 12-day Aadi Pooram festival.

The Aadi Pooram festival of Andal temple, one of the 108 divya desams, here began with the hoisting of the temple flag on Saturday.

After special pujas to the presiding deities, Goddes Andal and Lord Rengamannar, and to the flag mast, Bhattar, V. Vasudevan, hoisted the flag. Hundreds of devotees witnessed this ritual. Among those who participated were the temple Thakkar, Ravichandran, and temple Executive Officer, A. Elangovan.

Mr. Elangovan said that the 12-day festival, Aadi Pooram that marks the birth star of Goddess Andal, began with the flag hoisting.

The highlights of the festival are Garuda sevai on July 31 and car festival on the 9th day (August 4), during which thousands of devotees are expected to throng the Car Streets in the town.

District administration has made an elaborate arrangement for the car festival.

Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
