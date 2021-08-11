‘Aadi Pooram’ celebrated on Andal temple premises

11 August 2021 18:01 IST

Instead of a car, presiding deities were brought on a golden chariot

Srivilliputtur

The grand 'Aadi Pooram' car festival that attracts thousands of devotees from across the State was held at a simple function with the presiding deities brought on a golden chariot within Andal temple premises, on Wednesday.

The star 'Pooram' of Tamil month 'Aadi' marks the birthstar of Goddess Andal and it is celebrated with the car-pulling on the four Car Streets around the temple.

The car-pulling event is the highlight of the 10-day festival.

With the COVID-19 restrictions put in place, the car festival was called off for the second consecutive year.

After special pujas and abishekam, idols of Lord Rengamannar and Goddess Andal were placed on the golden chariot which was pulled on the temple premises with limited people in attendance to maintain social distancing.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Assistant Collector M. Birathiviraj, Temple Fitperson Ravichandran and Executive Officer A. Elangovan were present.