Madurai

‘Aadi Amavasai’ special train for Rameswaram       

Special Correspondent Madurai July 25, 2022 18:26 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 18:26 IST

 Madurai Division of Southern Railway has made arrangements to run an unreserved special train from Madurai to Rameswaram for Aadi Amavasai festival.

The special service, Madurai - Rameswaram unreserved special train (06907), will leave Madurai at 5.45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, and reach Rameswaram at 9.15 a.m.., a statement said.

In the return direction, Rameswaram - Madurai unreserved special (06908) will leave Rameswaram at 1.30 p.m. the same day and reach Madurai at 5.15 p.m. The special trains will halt at Madurai East, Silaiman, Tiruppuvanam, Tiruppachetti, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram and Uchipuli railway stations.

