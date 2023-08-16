Aadi amavasai observed

August 16, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thousands of people on Wednesday offered special prayers at Papanasam, where Tamirabharani River touches the plains, and along the watercourse up to Punnaikaayal in memory of their ancestors on Aadi Amavasai.

In Tiruchendur, devotees took a holy dip in the sea and offered prayers at the temple and also along the beach. Similar prayers were offered in Terespuram and New Harbour beaches.

In Kanniyakumari, the public offered prayers at the beach since early morning and also along the watercourse of the rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.