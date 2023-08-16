ADVERTISEMENT

Aadi amavasai observed

August 16, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of people perform rituals at New Harbour beach in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thousands of people on Wednesday offered special prayers at Papanasam, where Tamirabharani River touches the plains, and along the watercourse up to Punnaikaayal in memory of their ancestors on Aadi Amavasai.

 In Tiruchendur, devotees took a holy dip in the sea and offered prayers at the temple and also along the beach. Similar prayers were offered in Terespuram and New Harbour beaches.

 In Kanniyakumari, the public offered prayers at the beach since early morning and also along the watercourse of the rivers.

