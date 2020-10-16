‘Aadhar must to buy fertilizer’

The district administration has made it mandatory for farmers to produce their Aadhar card while buying fertilizer for the rabi crop

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said farmers should pay the price for the fertilizer mentioned on the bags and the payment should be made using the point of sale equipment. They need not pay anything more than the stipulated rate and they should get the receipt from the shops.

Stating that the Centre was giving around ₹1,110 subsidy for each bag of 45 kg of urea, he said farmers should buy the required quantity of urea based on the area of cultivation.

“Anyone buying urea disproportionate to the area of cultivation or the retail or wholesale merchants selling higher quantity of urea would be booked under Fertilizer Control Act 1985,” he said.

Mr. Kannan said farmers should use only the quantity of fertilizer prescribed on the soil health card. Thereby, they can avoid using higher quantity and prevent hoarding, shortage and irregularities in supply.

A total of 1,105 tonne of urea, 1,110 tonne of DAP, 893 tonne of MOP and 1,912 tonne of complex fertilizer have been kept at 21 wholesale shops, 134 retail shops, 184 primary agriculture cooperative credit societies to meet the requirement.

If any wholesale fertilizer merchant was found to have sold the fertilizer outside the district or transferred the subsidy-linked fertilizer to retail sellers or created an artificial demand for fertilizer, they would be tried against under Fertilizer Control Act 1985 and Essential Commodities Act 1955, the Collector said.