Online token system to get Aadhar cards

Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind has introduced online token system for fixing appointment for applying for new Aadhaar or making corrections in the Aadhar card to avoid crowding in these centres even as the COVID-19 protocol is in place.

This system is applicable only for the Aadhar centres in Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Television Corporation offices functioning in the taluk offices from July 19. Those who do not get the online token may go to the Aadhar centers functioning in the Collectorate, Corporation Office, Head Post Offices and other places with relevant documents to apply for new Aadhar card or make corrections in the existing card.

According to Mr. Aravind, the public, who were applying for new cards or corrections in cards were getting the tokens from the computer operators of the designated Aadhaar centres and each centre was handling up to 35 applicants a day. However, the public were gathering in large number right from early morning to get the tokens even as the COVID-19 restrictions were in force. Whenever the crowd waiting to get the tokens beyond the centre’s handling capacity, tokens had to be given for a few days to avert excess crowding.

The public may get the token by registering in ‘Aadhar correction – online appointment’ link in the website www.kanniyakumari.nic.in. After clicking this link, the applicants should select their taluk and then register their name, date of birth and the phone number to get the online token bearing the date and timing for Aadhar card registration or correction in a particular centre.

“Those who are applying for token for correction of address, date of birth or new Aadhar card should carry the original document with the signature of the authenticated official concerned and there should be no correction in the document. If the computer operator accepts the documents with corrections and upload it, it will not be accepted by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). Moreover, the erring computer operator cannot access the system any more and they will not be allowed to work in the centre any more. Applicants should carry duly filled-in original documents given by competent authority when they go to the centres with the online token for applying for Aadhar card,” he said.

The token-holders should reach the centre at least 15 minutes in advance before the time fixed for them. When they fail to turn up on time, they would be called only after the last token-holder completes the work in the centre on that day. If any technical glitch hit the centre and any token-holder could not register his or her application, they would be asked to come on Saturday straightaway to the centre to get things done on priority basis.