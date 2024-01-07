‘AA plays a pivotal role in helping people escape from the grip of alcoholism’ 

January 07, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Intergroup of the peer-led community, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), celebrated the 17th Anniversary here on Sunday

Alcoholic Anonymous is a mutual fellowship community where alcoholics share their experiences with one another to motivate each other to come out of the habit.

It was started in Madurai by a group of six rehabilitants in 2003, following the success of similar groups worldwide.

“Drunk driving accounts for a large proportion of deaths in road accidents. Last year, 265 accidental deaths were attributed to drunk driving. This year three people died on New Year’s Day alone due to the same reason.” said D. Selvin, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), while addressing the gathering.

He mentioned that groups like this play a pivotal role in helping people escape from the grip of alcoholism.

About 800 cured alcoholics have emerged from AA-Madurai. The group hosts about 200 people every day through four to six meetings at various venues in the district.

“While medical intervention helps with the biological aspect of treating alcoholics, fellowship meetings as this satiate their social and psychological needs. ” said Sabrin Sonjeev Ross, a psychiatrist.

“AA meetings are not about reforming anyone, they are about sharing one’s experiences which naturally inspires change,” said G. Shankar, Coordinator of Alcoholics Anonymous, Madurai.

