AA celebrates eighth anniversary

As many as 300 members including 70 seniors members of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) took part in the eighth year anniversary celebrations of the AA Melur on Sunday.

Members of AA groups in Pollachi, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem, Aruppukottai, Pattukottai came together to share their success stories of overcoming alcohol addiction.

In a special session, Dr. Ranjangam, a psychiatrist and project coordinator, M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation addressed the AA members and their families and friends as part of the event. He elaborated on how consuming alcohol affects one's organs.

A member of Melur AA who has been sober for 16 years said that his character has refined after joining the group and that he got a new lease on life. “I have learnt to be patient, honest, manage my money and time and now I am able to lead a stable and happy life,” he added.

Seven people who attended the meeting for the first time said that the meeting has been enriching in many ways, noted a member.

Family members and friends of the recovering alcoholics who are a part of AL ANON groups also took part in the event who celebrated their fifth year anniversary. These members shared their experiences in a closed session.

A night vigil was also held on Saturday where AA members share their deepest secrets and thoughts during the judgement free zone.

“Willingness to fight against the craving for alcohol is simply enough to join AA as we do not charge any fee,” said another AA member.