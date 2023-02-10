A year since polls, CPM candidate still awaits refund of nomination deposit

February 10, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

After more than one-and-a-half-years, a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who contested in the State Assembly elections 2021 is yet to receive his refund of the nomination deposit.

N. Pandi, 65, State committee member in CPI(M) said he contested from the Dindigul Assembly Constituency and secured over 73,000 votes and lost with a difference of 17,000 votes.

“Despite writing twice to the Revenue Divisional Officer in June and July and meeting the RDO officials and Dindigul Tahsildar time and again, no officials paid heed to me,” he charged, adding the officials in a lackadaisical manner falsely assured him that it would be returned “within a week or 10 days” every time.

Mr. Pandi said the deposits must be refunded on time by the returning officer as per norms, and that he had to receive ₹10,000. “It makes one think that there may be several others like me across the State who are yet to receive their deposit amount,” he said.

In yet another measure to get his money back, he has written to the District Collector and Tamil Nadu State Election Commission regarding this.

When contacted, District Election Officer and Dindigul Collector S. Visakan said the officials concerned have been directed to swiftly disburse the pending amount within this week.