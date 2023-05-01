A wedding feast like no other

May 01, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

No marriage is complete without a sumptuous feast and when the event is a celestial wedding, the food served metamorphoses into a ‘prasadam.’ For the past 23 years, the Pazhamuthircholai Thiruvarul Murugan Baktha Sabai Trust has been performing annadhanam to devotees coming to witness the marriage of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundraeswarar.

Earlier, the invite for the feast was limited and temple authorities would outsource food from a restaurant, says P. Thandeeswaran, president of the trust, which has been involved for a long time in providing annadhanam at Alagarkoil during Karthigai.

It was in the year 2000 that the trust was invited to organise annadhanam during the celestial wedding. What began with serving 3,000 guests has now grown into an elaborate wedding enterprise that caters to more than 60,000 guests. For 10 years, the feast was held inside the temple complex. But when the numbers rose, for logistic purposes it was shifted to Setupathi Higher Secondary School on North Veli Street.

Having got Food Safety and Standards Authority of India license, the trust begins its preparations a month in advance. Donations pour in - in kind and in cash. But the largesse of the donors is palpable, when one sees bags and bags of vegetables arriving from Paravai and Matthuthavani markets. Groceries, including condiments that give the aroma and taste, are delivered by merchants from East Masi Street. Stacks of rice bags grow as the D-day nears.

The day before the celestial wedding, everything is in place for the annadhanam. By afternoon, the school halls begin to resound with chopping and scraping as 1,000 women start cutting vegetables.Some like Saraswathi make it a point to come every year armed with the knife she uses at home to help in the process. “With my knife, I can cut vegetables faster,” she says. For these women, taking part in the process is akin to doing service to the Goddess.

In the kitchen are 80 commercial cylinders donated by gas agencies. These would be lit by four teams of cooks, comprising 20 members each, to prepare delicacies such as 200 kg of ‘kesari’ for the ‘mappillai azhaippu’ in the evening. The day ends but the fire burns on as preparing a spread for more than 60,000 devotees is no mean task.

On the big day, just after the celestial wedding is over, the doors are thrown open and the feast begins. Devotees are given a reca leaf plates and volunteers dish out little mounds of kalkandu sadam, ven pongal, vadai, sambar sadam, tomato rice, potato curry, etc. The sacred event reaches its perfect culmination as smiling devotees dressed in their best partake in a feast fit for the Gods.