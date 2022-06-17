A waterbody that is home to filth and stench

Sewage and garbage dumped in Thulukan Kulam tank on Balakrishnapuram-Anumantha Nagar road in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The Thulukan Kulam tank on Balakrishnapuram-Anumantha Nagar road near railway station is home to filth, sewage and unbearable stench.

R. Babu, a long time resident of Balakrishnapuram, said that five years ago, the tank was healthy with fishing activities taking place.

“But, now plastic waste floats on the surface that is covered with green algae,” he said.

Untreated sewage from East Mariyanadhapuram, Anumantha Nagar, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar and Balakrishnapuram and other extended areas ends up in the tank leading to stagnation.

Since door-to-door waste collection is carried out barely once a week, many residents out of no choice dump waste along the tank, said J Simon, another resident.

There were also many encroachments along the tank area, he added. “If the pollution of the tank continues, then it will affect the groundwater level for a 5 km radius around the waterbody,” said Mr Simon.

G. Lakshmi, a resident of Balakrishnapuram for 13 years, said that with every year living conditions in the area have only worsened.

She said that the water being supplied under the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water scheme has bad odour which she suspects is due to sewage mixing with the water.

“Already there is irregular water supply and the stench is an additional woe we have to undergo,” said Ms Lakshmi.

All their doors and windows need to be shut as early as 4 p.m. so that they can have a decent night of sleep free from mosquitoes.

A large number of cattle graze around and near the encroachments on the lake every day, she added. She said that even after repeated complaints and even after the Block Development Officer (BDO) visited the spot, the woes continue.

Neglected tank

The Periyakulam tank on Siluvathur Road in Balakrishnapuram panchayat is filled with overgrown ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees.

“A private school in the area took up desilting works five year ago. But the panchayat did not take measures to maintain it and it has returned to its old pathetic state,” said Mr Simon.

All the tanks in the district were almost filled during the heavy rains six months ago, except for this one, he added.