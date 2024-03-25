A vote for BJP will be a vote for betrayal of future generations, says T.N. CM Stalin

March 25, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Lamenting over the Union government’s failure to grant funds for Tamil Nadu to deal with the aftermath of two recent natural disasters, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said a vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls would amount to a vote for “arrogance” and “betrayal of future generations”. The State would approach the Supreme Court seeking to direct the Union government to release the funds, he added at an election meeting in Nanguneri near Tirunelveli.

“Since the Narendra Modi-led Union government is not bothered about the agony of Tamils and Tamil Nadu and he has chosen to trash our plea for ₹37,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation works following the devastation caused by the cyclone Michaung in Chennai and nearby areas and flood-hit areas of southern districts, we are going to approach the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Tamil Nadu repeatedly in recent weeks ahead of elections to get Tamils’ votes, never bothered to visit Tamil Nadu after cyclone and flood ravaged the State within a gap of just a month. To make things worse, no Central assistance was released despite repeated appeals to assuage the agony of affected Tamils and restore the damaged properties and infrastructure here.

Without waiting for assistance from the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government, with its resources started relief and rehabilitation works by rushing the entire Cabinet to affected areas.

“However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who refused to give even a rupee for relief and rehabilitation works, mocks at the assistance given to the affected as ‘alms’. We are helping our people with what we got from them and not from you (Centre). You haven’t met the people even once (during election). If you meet the Tamils in future, you will just forget the word ‘alms’ as they will teach you such an unforgettable lesson,” said Mr. Stalin.

He argued that any vote for the BJP in the Parliamentary polls would be a vote for arrogance and betrayal of future generations.

He also came down heavily on Union Minister of State Shoba’s recent remarks “against Tamils” in connection with the blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe.

The DMK chief said India, “which had been embroiled in hatred in the name of caste, religion, language etc.,” had witnessed enough anarchy and loss of lives in Manipur from where the natives were chased away like refugees and “killed en masse”.

“Right from Mr. Modi, hatred was being sowed meticulously across the country for deepening the divide among Indians and ensuring everlasting hatred for the sake of getting votes,” he claimed.

“So, the BJP should be uprooted in the upcoming Parliamentary election and for reviving harmonious and peaceful India ensuring INDIA bloc’s resounding victory,” Mr. Stalin appealed.

He also berated Governor R.N. Ravi for sitting indefinitely on Bills adopted by the Assembly.

Listing out the benefits Tamil Nadu enjoyed during the UPA’s rule at the Centre of which DMK was a part, Mr. Stalin said 69 major schemes including Chennai–Maduravoyal Expressway, Sethu Samudhram Ship Channel Project, Chennai Metro, Central University at Tiruvarur, classical language status for Tamil, Hogeneggal combined drinking water scheme etc. were brought in Tamil Nadu with Central assistance.

“However, you (BJP) are not bothered to start and complete the work on Madurai AIIMS even though 10 years have lapsed. Is it ‘Gujarat Model’? Though we returned to power only in 2021, we have completed a lot of major development works including Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, jallikattu arena to demonstrate our culture (at Alanganallur), a super specialty hospital in Chennai within just 3 years under ‘Dravidian Model’ rule in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The Chief Minister also held Mr. Modi responsible for the increasing attacks on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan navy and destroying their boats. “Instead of taking stringent action against the erring navy of the neighbouring country, the Prime Minister, trembling in fear, is putting the blame on Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. He took no effort to save Tamil fishermen. To hide his failures, Mr. Modi is spreading religious, caste and linguistic hatred and posing serious threat to Indian constitution through his autocratic anarchic rule,” Mr. Stalin charged.

He also appealed to the voters to teach a fitting lesson to what he described as the BJP’s ‘secret partner’, the AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “Since the votes being cast in support of the AIADMK are the vote for the BJP, which will ruin Tamil Nadu completely, the voters should be cautious as Mr. Palaniswami has become so unpopular even among the AIADMK cadre,” he said.

Congress candidates for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency C. Robert Bruce, Kanniyakumari constituency Vijay Vasanth and for Vilavancode Assembly by-poll Tharahai Cathbut spoke.