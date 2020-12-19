A vision to churn out entrepreneurs

Collector V. Vishnu wants to give a new face to an agrarian Tirunelveli

Collector V. Vishnu wants to make Tirunelveli district a hub for entrepreneurs. And his vision has brought hope to the large number of unemployed youth in this region.

When he started his career as Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi, Mr. Vishnu organised special coaching classes with the help of volunteers to those preparing Tamil Nadu Public Service Examination. After being posted at Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and being Director of Employment and Training, his focus turned to creating a skilled workforce.

On coming back as Collector, Mr. Vishnu, the only one to be selected from India for Eisenhower Fellowship, chaired a meeting a couple of days ago to understand the profile of the workforce availability and steps to be taken to make them entrepreneurs or skilled workers. As per his plan, those who want to become entrepreneurs would be trained by experts in that particular trade. Others would be equipped with technical skills to meet the needs of the industry. The district’s multi skill development centre will be the nodal agency for the training programmes.

Since farming is the predominant occupation in the district and making of traditional handicrafts and earthenware is gradually losing its sheen, the Collector wants to reinvigorate these areas. “We’ll make all-out efforts to market handicraft products across Tamil Nadu and also explore possibilities of exporting to other States and abroad with the help of e-commerce tools. Tirunelveli should become a trendsetter,” Mr. Vishnu says.

He has asked bankers to give loans without cumbersome procedures to those who complete the entrepreneurship programmes. “I firmly believe that the initiatives we take in this direction will show the young aspirants a new world wherein they are the masters while their ventures ensure them decent revenues. On the other hand, we should have a stock of skilled workforce to meet the industry’s needs. With the tiny, small and medium industries to be started by these youngsters, we can give a new face to the district if we can achieve this in a time-bound manner as planned,” says Mr. Vishnu, an alumnus of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi.