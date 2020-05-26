A very homely Ramzan

It was a low-key Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration in Madurai district on Monday as Muslims marked the culmination of the 30-day fasting during the month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at their homes as mosques remain closed in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a subdued celebration this year. We offered prayers on the terrace of our home. We maintained physical distancing and wore masks while praying” said Madurai District Court Staff S. Salman Kurshid.

M.S. Shaik Madhar Naafiyee, a preacher at Goripalayam Pallivasal, said it was the first time in many decades that they offered thanksgiving prayers at home, instead of mosques. “This year we all prayed to end this pandemic, which is affecting hundreds of families throughout the world. We also prayed for the swift recovery of those who are infected by the virus,” he said.

M. Sikkander, a resident of Goripalayam, said the best part of the celebration was the family gatherings and iftar parties, which were not possible due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. “We cooked food at home and delivered it to our friends and family members. People are apprehensive of having large gatherings as they fear that they might contract COVID-19 infection,” he said.

“Though we did not have a family gathering, we distributed sweets to our friends and family members to keep the spirit of the festival alive,” said advocate T. Seeni Syed Amma, a resident of Moondrumavadi.

A significant part of Eid celebration is offering alms to the needy, said Town Kazi A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen. “People prayed at home. The spirit of the festival is to offer help. So we identified the needy and offered them alms,” he said.