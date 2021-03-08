A vaccination centre for women

A COVID-19 vaccination centre, exclusively for women, has been set up at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Monday as part of International Women’s Day celebration.

Dean J. Sangumani said the centre would be manned by a team of all women - nurses, computer operators and vaccination officers. It was part of a broader plan to encourage more people to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. “When women are administered the vaccine, they will take the message of the importance of vaccination to their family members so that an awareness will be created among the public,” he said.

Dr. Sangumani exhorted the public to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.