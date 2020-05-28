Madurai

A tribute to frontline doctors, medical personnel

Madurai

The doctors of Institute of Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC), featured in a video song composed as a tribute to the doctors who are in the frontline treating COVID-19 patients.

The song was released on the occasion of International Emergency Medicine Day, which falls on May 27.

Narendra Nath Jena, Director and Head, Institute of Emergency Medicine, MMHRC, said that doctors from several countries around the globe had participated in the song. Around 35 doctors from the hospital took part in the video. He said that their team of doctors represented the country in the video.

The four-minute-long video is also a tribute to doctors and other medical personnel who have lost their lives due to the pandemic, he added.

“The doctors and other medical professionals have been selflessly working to treat COVID-19 positive patients. This is a crucial time and it is our responsibility to save the lives of the people,” said Dr. Jena.

