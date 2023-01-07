A traditional concert by vocalist Sriranjini Santhanagopalan

January 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Sriranjini Santhanagopalan, the talented disciple and daughter of Neyveli Santhanagopalan, rendered a traditional concert on the third day of the 71st Music and Arts Festival – 2023 at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam, along with V. Deepika on the violin, K. Arun Prakash on the Mridangam and Alathur T Rajaganesh on the Ganjira.

The concert began with the well known Navaragamalika (which literally translates to a garland of ragams.) Valachi Vachi, a varnam in the nine ragams by Patnam Subramania Iyer coinciding with the Arudhra Darshanam, (which celebrates this ecstatic dance of Lord Shiva).

The varnam was followed by a kriti “aadikkondar andha”, in maayamaalava gowla by Muttu Taandavar, (a song said to have been composed between 1525 and 1600), on the presiding deity of Chidambaram, who danced in the golden hall of Chidambaram. The rendition made the audience feel as if they are watching Him dance before them.

Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam (family deity of Lord Rama), who bestows auspiciousness (“sankaarshana”), the one who delights (ananda) in the heart of devotees, was brought live before the audience through ”Rangapura Vihara” in Brindavana Saranga by Dikshidar. A song M.S. Amma rendered live at the United Nations.

Ranjini then rendered Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s “Aarukku than theriyum”, in Deva Manohari, which was applauded by the rasikas for its bhavam and precision.

The main raga of the evening “Nalinakanthi” was sung in a lively manner for Saint Tyagaraja’s “ Manavyalakim” (A kriti in which Tyagaraja says Lord Rama condescended to incarnate as a human being with a view to demonstrating how one should conduct oneself in the path of righteousness leading to salvation), with adequate kalpana swarams, effortless singing in higher and lower octaves for the pallavi, which was enthusiastically enjoyed by the audience.

Deepika’s violin was replete with delicate turns of phrases with authentic expression and undivided attention. K.Arun Prakash on the mridangam and Alathur T. Rajaganesh on the ganjira both excelled during the Tani Avardhanam.

Madurai Somu’s favourite song on the Six abodes of Lord Muruga “Karthikeya Kangeya” in Todi Ragam by Papanasam Sivan was rendered with lovely glides.

Ranjini went on cheerfully to showcase her skills in the final pieces viz Alai payuthe by Oothukadu Venkata subbaiyer, Suddhananda Bharathi’s Eppadi Padinaro and concluded with a Thillana on Lord Padmanabha.

Padmanabhan. S