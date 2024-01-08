A total listening satisfaction presented by Amrutha

January 08, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Amrutha Venkatesh gave a total listening satisfaction to rasikas on the fifth day of the 72nd Music and Arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam along with Rajeev Mukundan on the violin, Nanjil Arul on the Mridangam and Alathur T Rajaganesh on the khanjira.

She started her concert invoking the blessings of Goddess Meenakshi through a melodic Padavarnam by T R Subramaniyam in Mishra Sivaranjani.

Next came “gajanana ganeshvarane”, in Panthuvarali by Neelakanta Sivan, pleading for the grace of Lord Ganesa on the devotees and set the tone for the evening. Ambujam Krishna’s dedication to Saint Tyagaraja “ tyagaraja swami padambujam” in Athana was breezily sung.

“Mayamma yanine pilacite” on Goddess Meenakshi by Shyaamaa Shastri witnessed the inherent Bhavam, divinity and set the serene mood amongst the rasikas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amrutha explained the four Upayas - Sama, Dana or Dama, Danda and Bheda adopted by Lord Rama to reach a solution to avoid war with Ravana and extolled Tyagaraja through his “sarasa sama dana bheda danda” in kaapi naaraayani.

The vocalist evoked a sense of spirituality and tranquillity through the main raga Shanmukhapriya raga for “paarvati naayakane sharaaam” by Papanasam Sivan.

The Swaraprastharam at the charanam “nee maravaadeneyaaL jagadeeshaa” witnessed unexpected twists and turns in its melodic presentation and kept the rasikas engaged.

The violinist presented a rich, complex, and versatile support with his ability to produce a wide range of dynamics. During thani avarthanam, Nanjil Arul and Rajaganesh portrayed their skill and played different patterns of the thalam.

Amrutha brought her signature to the art through her divine dispensation.

S. Padmanabhan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.