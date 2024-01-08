A total listening satisfaction presented by Amrutha

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
January 08, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Srikrishna L 2193
Amrutha Venkatesh performs a vocal concert at the 72nd Music and Arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai.

Amrutha Venkatesh performs a vocal concert at the 72nd Music and Arts festival of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Amrutha Venkatesh gave a  total listening satisfaction to rasikas on the fifth day of the 72nd Music and Arts festival at Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam along with Rajeev Mukundan on the violin, Nanjil Arul on the Mridangam and Alathur T Rajaganesh on the khanjira.

She started her concert invoking the blessings of Goddess Meenakshi through a melodic Padavarnam by T R Subramaniyam in Mishra Sivaranjani.

Next came “gajanana ganeshvarane”, in Panthuvarali by Neelakanta Sivan, pleading for the grace of Lord Ganesa on the devotees and set the tone for the evening.   Ambujam Krishna’s dedication to Saint Tyagaraja “ tyagaraja swami padambujam” in Athana was breezily sung.

“Mayamma yanine pilacite” on Goddess Meenakshi by Shyaamaa Shastri witnessed the inherent Bhavam, divinity and set the serene mood amongst the rasikas.

Amrutha explained  the four Upayas - Sama, Dana or Dama, Danda and Bheda adopted by Lord Rama to reach a solution to avoid war with Ravana and extolled Tyagaraja through his “sarasa sama dana bheda danda” in kaapi naaraayani.

 The vocalist evoked a sense of spirituality and tranquillity through the main raga Shanmukhapriya raga for “paarvati naayakane sharaaam” by Papanasam Sivan. 

The Swaraprastharam at the charanam “nee maravaadeneyaaL jagadeeshaa” witnessed unexpected twists and turns in its melodic presentation and kept the rasikas engaged. 

The violinist presented a rich, complex, and versatile support with his ability to produce a wide range of dynamics. During thani avarthanam, Nanjil Arul and Rajaganesh portrayed their skill and played different patterns of the thalam.

Amrutha brought her signature to the art through her divine dispensation.

S. Padmanabhan

