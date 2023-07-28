A surprise in store for Dindigul people

July 28, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A strange sight greeted regulars at Gandhi Market in Dindigul on Friday. Of late, shops selling tomatoes have been almost deserted due to the steep rise in price but at one shop there was a milling crowd. Tomatoes were being sold at ₹60 per kg and people were buying it in bulk.

On a day when one kg of this kitchen essential was being sold at ₹120 a kg at the wholesale market, at ₹110 in Uzhavar Sandhais in the district and at ₹130 by vendors, A.S.D. Santhosh, a wholesale dealer of tomatoes at the market, decided to sell the vegetable for ₹60.

He had procured 5.5 tonnes of tomatoes, opened his shop at 5.30 a.m. and by 2 p.m., the whole lot had been sold. “It is indeed a loss for me as I purchased it for ₹110 a kg. But then I was able to sell the whole lot. Due to the high price, consumers were reluctant to buy. So, by reducing the price, I not only sold everything but I am happy that at least I am able to do something for the public. Seeing the good response, I am planning to slash the rate at least once a week,” says Mr. Santhosh.

The price of tomatoes will hover above ₹100 for at least a month, he adds. Vendors at the wholesale market attribute the high price to the dwindling arrival from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Due to heavy rains in northern India, tomato crops in many States have been almost wiped out. As a result, merchants are even ready to procure tomatoes from these two States down south for as high as ₹250 a kg.

“Since people in Tamil Nadu are sensitive to high prices, even if we procure tomatoes from Andhra or Karnataka at the prevailing market rate there, we will be unable to sell it for much profit and as tomatoes are perishable, we will be staring at a loss,” adds Mr. Santhosh.

Natrajan, another wholesale dealer, says within a month local supply from Theni and Udumalpet region may resume and by then the markets in the northern States may also stabilise. “When this happens and arrivals start picking up from our neighbouring States, the price will dip,” he adds.