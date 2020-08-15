A surprise for 100-year-old freedon fighter

SIVAGANGA

15 August 2020 21:43 IST

After hoisting the tricolour, Collector J. Jayakanthan took the salute accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rohith Nathan Rajagopal. A total of 450 employees from various departments were honoured for theie efforts made against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the customary I-day events, he drove straight to the houses of two freedom fighters who lived in Sivaganga. At the residence of Sethuraman, he recalled his earlier visit to the tyagi's house about six months ago when he turned 100. The Collector also visited another tyagi Ayyachami, 89, and honoured him.

Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi unfurled the national flag in the presence of Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya. She honoured doctors and officials from various departments.

The Collector and SP Ravali Priya visited the house of freedom fighter (late) Palaniappa and honoured his wife Jothi Ammal, 75. The tyagi had participated in the Salt Satyagraha movement held in Vedasandur and was jailed when he was a 15-year-old boy. “Only after my marriage, I knew that my husband was part of the freedom struggle,” the aged woman recalled.

Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao hoisted the national flag and honoured freedom fighters, doctors and health workers. Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar was present. DIG of Police N.M. Mylvaganan and other officials participated in the Independence day celebration.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev unfurled the tricolour flag and took the salute in the presence of Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi. The Collector honoured the personnel posted on COVID-19 duty with a certificate. Freedom fighters from the district were honoured by the respective Tahsildars in the district.