A spike of 204 takes Madurai’s tally to 1,279

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM

Madurai recorded its highest single day jump yet in its tally of COVID-19 positive cases with 204 cases – 203 of them indigenous – on Thursday. The total count stands at 1,279.

According to State medical bulletin, four deaths – including those of two patients from Virudhunagar – were recorded at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). One among the four, a 40-year-old woman from Madurai, had no co-morbidities. The district’s death toll stands at 11.

Eighty-four fresh cases had influenza-like-illness symptoms, 71 were contacts of positive cases, 37 were frontline workers and one was an imported case, Collector T.G. Vinay said, adding three cases were notified to other districts. The district has 820 active cases.

In Ramanathapuram 136 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 474. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said the officials had started taking more swab tests. Many of the patients had travel history or were in close contact with persons arriving from hotspots. The district administration was geared up with additional bed strength, he added.

Theni too witnessed a new high of 72 fresh cases. The district administration has identified a few locations to quarantine people coming from other places until their test results are received.

Ten cases were recorded in Dindigul which took the district’s tally to 377. The fresh cases – persons who returned from Chennai, Madurai and Puducherry – were reported from Batlagundu, Kodaikanal, Chinnalapatti, Natham and Vadamadurai. Twenty persons were discharged from hospital.

Sivaganga saw its tally go up by 25 to reach 135. Collector J. Jayakanthan said three persons were discharged on Thursday.

Kanniyakumari recorded 53 positive cases – including 47 indigenous cases – which took the total count to 255 and the number of active cases to 136. This is the biggest single day increase in the district.

Thoothukudi recorded 24 new cases – 23 of them indigenous – with which its tally rose to 756 and the active case count to 257.

Tenkasi reported 12 cases to push its tally to 286. Tirunelveli had 11 cases which took its tally to 689. These two districts have 176 and 243 active cases respectively.

Virudhunagar recorded 28 fresh cases and its tally is 283. The new cases are contacts for positive persons and those who had come from Chennai. The number of active cases in the district stands at 127. The number of deaths is three.