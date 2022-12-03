A special world beyond the realms of sight and sound

December 03, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Around 200 differently abled students from various schools and a couple of colleges, including visually challenged children, enjoyed Tamil movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in a recently opened cinema hall with hi-tech audio system here on Saturday in connection with World Disabled Day.

After hearing about the story of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ from their teachers on Friday, the students were brought to the cinema on South Bypass Road for the special show. The owner of the cinema organised the show in association with the district administration with a view to making the children happy.

Along with Plus One, Plus Two and college students, Assistant Collector-Training S. Gokul, a visually challenged civil servant, enjoyed the movie.

“A good number of differently abled children came and enjoyed the movie. These children are very intelligent and are able to solve problems. So, they should be given equal opportunities in education and employment. Private firms should also step in and make the best use of their talents,” said Mr. Gokul who inaugurated the show.

Since visually challenged children cannot enjoy the movie, the specially produced version of the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ had narrations where the background music filled these gaps to enable them understand things happening on the screen.

A teacher from the Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf said, “As our students can understand the conversation through lip reading, there is no problem for them. They even enjoy English movies.”