A special world beyond the realms of sight and sound

December 03, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant Collector-Training S. Gokul sharing some moments with differently abld children at a cinemal in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Around 200 differently abled students from various schools and a couple of colleges, including visually challenged children, enjoyed Tamil movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in a recently opened cinema hall with hi-tech audio system here on Saturday in connection with World Disabled Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

 After hearing about the story of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ from their teachers on Friday, the students were brought to the cinema on South Bypass Road for the special show. The owner of the cinema organised the show in association with the district administration with a view to making the children happy.

 Along with Plus One, Plus Two and college students, Assistant Collector-Training S. Gokul, a visually challenged civil servant, enjoyed the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

  “A good number of differently abled children came and enjoyed the movie. These children are very intelligent and are able to solve problems. So, they should be given equal opportunities in education and employment. Private firms should also step in and make the best use of their talents,” said Mr. Gokul who inaugurated the show.

 Since visually challenged children cannot enjoy the movie, the specially produced version of the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ had narrations where the background music filled these gaps to enable them understand things happening on the screen.

A teacher from the Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf said, “As our students can understand the conversation through lip reading, there is no problem for them. They even enjoy English movies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US