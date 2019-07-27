A slice of Madurai’s history on the verge of obscurity

MADURAI

Madurai is known by many names through the ages - every name proclaiming one of its many virtues. Historians call it a ‘City within four walls,’ as Madurai was once confined to the four walls of the fort.

Madurai’s fort walls were razed when the city expanded on all sides. Today, only a small portion of the mighty wall of the old city near Periyar bus stand remains. It formed the northern border of the now demolished Corporation shopping complex bus stand. Hidden from view by flower vendors near Kattabomman statue, it runs along Netaji Road where it meets TPK Road.

The remains of a fort city with much history and splendour, the wall ought to have been preserved with much care to perpetuate the memory of its glorious past. Sadly, it is poorly maintained by the Madurai Corporation.

According to C. Santhalingam, a retired archaeologist, it was formerly the west gate of the fort wall of Madura. It was one of the 72 bastions built in the 17th century during the Nayak period. “In 1842, Collector Blackburn issued an order to demolish the fort walls to facilitate the city’s expansion. But this bastion was one of the few structures that escaped demolition,” Mr. Santhalingam says.

In 2011, under the union government’s Mega Tourism Project, a park was established on the fort bastion at a cost of ₹75 lakh. It is maintained by the Corporation. Now the entrance to the building is blocked by piles of construction debris. All the waste from the of Periyar bus stand renovation work finds its way here.

The walls of the fort are defaced with layer after layer of posters from political parties. “Cadre of different political parties paste their party posters on the wall. But we cannot say anything against them,” says a conservancy worker.

If the posters are unsightly and mar the look of the wall, overflowing garbage bins near it complete the picture of total apathy. “Conservancy workers collect the waste only once a week. These five overflowing dustbins remain unattended to for the last five days,” says a man who resides nearby.

The park offers some respite for people who come to the city from outskirts. “I come to the city from Sholavandan at least thrice a week. This is the place where I give rest to my tired limbs before venturing to meet my clients,” says M. Ganapathiammal, a marriage broker.

There are heaps of empty alcohol bottles dumped at the corners of the park. “I do not remain here for long, as there is every possibility of nuisance by drunk men,” says M. Manju from Varichiyur, another woman, who is a regular to the park.

K. P. Bharathi, Programme Leader, DHAN Foundation, says a board has to be erected with details of the historical importance of the fort wall. “Then only people will realise the importance of the wall. It will also ensure that the place is not vandalised by the hordes of visitors,” he says. “This place can even be used as an interpretation centre to give a better understanding of the heritage of the city,” Mr. Bharathi adds.