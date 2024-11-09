ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of welfare schemes available for marginalised women, say Minister and officials at an outreach programme

Published - November 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

200 beneficiaries selected by the Tamil Nadu Widows and Destitute Women Welfare Board will receive ₹50,000 each to establish self-employment ventures

The Hindu Bureau

Socil Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and District Collector K. Ellambahavath along with officials at the womens awareness programme in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Tamil Nadu Widows and Destitute Women Welfare Board under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department of Tamil Nadu conducted a one-day awareness seminar in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

The event was presided over by Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan along with district collector K. Elambahavath.

The Minister said that the Tamil Nadu Women’s Welfare Board, which was commissioned on September 2, 2022, implements various schemes such as vocational training, employment, self-help groups, and financial aid to improve the livelihoods of abandoned women, widows, and destitute women.

The board operates under the leadership of the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment with 24 members. The board has an authorised web application tnwidowwelfareboard.tn.gov.in where widows, destitute, and abandoned young women can register as members to access government welfare schemes.

Through this board, 200 beneficiaries selected from registered members belonging to marginalised income groups will receive ₹50,000 each to establish self-employment ventures such as mobile eateries and laundry shops. The scheme implemented at a cost of ₹1 crore had been approved for the financial year 2024-25.

R. Ishwarya, Additional Collector, Development, Thoothukudi, government officials and local body representatives participated in the event.

