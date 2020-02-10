A show of man’s best friend

Gandhi Memorial Museum ground here was buzzing with activity on Sunday as around 200 dogs wooed the audience during the 33rd and 34th All Breeds Championship Dog Show. Native breeds like Kombai, Rajapalayam, Kanni and Mandhai grabbed the limelight with their agility and posture.

The annual dog show organised by Madurai Canine Club was a treat for dog lovers and residents of Madurai as the dogs were paraded by their proud owners in two arenas. A total of 221 dogs were registered from across the country.

The Manthai breed, also known as ‘Mandai,’ which is a native breed of Ramanathapuram, was the show stealer. “This breed which is ferocious in nature is used for hunting and protecting farmlands from the attack of wild animals. It also helps a shepherd in managing a herd of goats,” said P. Venkatachalapathy from Therkuvasal who breeds seven Manthai dogs. The show is helpful in creating awareness of native breeds which are declining in number, he added.

Foreign breeds such as Chihuahua, Dogue de Bordeaux, Great Dane, Labrador Retriever, Beagle, German Shepherd, Miniature Pinscher, Shih Tzu and St. Bernard also took part in the show.

Among the rare breeds that competed in the show, Baazaa, a black-coloured miniature Pinscher, was a major attraction among dog lovers. “This breed, with an average height of 12 cm, is an ideal choice for a pet animal in congested urban spaces,” said Sudhesh S. Kumar from Kochi, who breeds two miniature Pinschers.

The shows aims to encourage dog-rearing among people and create an awareness of the different breeds of dogs, said president of Madurai Canine Club S. Vinayaga Moorthy. “We also sensitise people on practices that they need to adopt to ensure healthy growth of dogs,” he said.

“The show is an eye-opener as I came to know about the different types of native breeds,” said J. Deepthi, a resident of Surveyor Colony.