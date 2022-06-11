A show of culinary skill at talent hunt

Winners of the preliminary round of The Hindu ’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ contest with Chef Damu (middle) in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

R. Shyamala is the winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ in the preliminary round organised in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Those who participated in the contest showcased a minimum of two dishes, including one that represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.’ Chef K. Damodaran was the judge for the event.

While L. Begampriyal was the first runner-up, S. Prema was the second runner-up in the contest.

