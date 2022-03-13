A 'seer' procession with a difference

Scores of books were taken to marriage function amid playing of parai

For a voracious reader, the best gift could be only books. And this is what his friends gave him in abundance on his wedding near here on Sunday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a procession to the marriage venue carrying scores of books to be presented as 'seer' (gift).

Led by Association State honorary president S. Tamil Selvan, they took out a small procession at Ethirkottai. Men, women and children carried books in thambalams (traditional platter) with parai being played. After keeping all the books on the stage, a few of the books were handed over to the groom, S. Navaneethakannan, and the bride, Anitha.

"The bride, a DYFI member and a bookworm, regularly reviews new books," said DYFI State president N. Rejeesh Kumar.

Usually, parai, a traditional percussion instrument, is not played during marriages. "But, we wanted to break the rituals and played parai, the musical instrument of the working class, during the procession," said Mr. Tamil Selvan.

Mr. Rejeesh said DYFI members never gifted shawls or cash during marriages, but only books. "This time, we thought of making it a little visible to create awareness of reading."

The Association had been taking up with families of its members to break rituals to bring equality during marriages. "We are not against rituals, but only make it even for men and women, like no tying of mangal sutra or both the bride and groom tying it," said Mr. Tamil Selvam.