A science park with planetarium coming up in Virudhunagar

March 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A massive science park on three acres of land at a cost of ₹ 4 crore would come up near the site where the new archeaological museum has been proposed near Virudhunagar Collectorate.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the new facility to be constructed under Namakku Name scheme, in the presence of Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the science park would become a new identity for Virudhunagar and a knowledge-based tourist spot.

The science park building would have exhibits that would showcase scientific developments and exploration such as lunar exploration, artic mission and climate change, rock extraction and usage and bio-mimicry.

A planetarium with a seating capacity for 75 persons would come up on 2,000 sq feet. The air-conditioned facility will have projection for videos and have domed roof on which the planetarium can be projected.

Among the out-door exhibits would be dinosaurs, explaining their evolution with a map of India showing where they were found. Besides, there would be exhibit on movement of the Indian sub-continent, the formation of Deccan traps and the Himalayas.

A pond would be created where in fountain, kinetic sculpture would be put up. The students could learn about hydrogen bonds, solid, liquid and gas with an emphasis that life is all water-based.

Students would also learn about solar and wind energy, biodiversity. An exhibit on geology would have a large cross-sectional model showing sections of rock from Western Ghats to sea.

Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, District Rural Development Agency, Project Director, R. Dhanapani, Virudhunagar Municipal Chairman Madhavan, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Sivakumar, Virudhunagar Municipal Commissioner Leena Simon, and Municipal Engineer Edwin Bright Jose were among those were present.

