A private bar at Bethaniyapuram raises the hackles of DMK and its allies

They have sought removal of the bar immediately

In a rare incident, office-bearers of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its coalition partners staged a demonstration here protesting against a private FL-2 bar at Bethaniyapuram.

“Despite repeated representations made to the district administration, Madurai City police and Tasmac officials, the bar has come up in the commercial area on Anna Main Road,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) office-bearer G. Ganesan.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, and DMK MLA G. Thalapathi had taken up the issue with the District Collector, he said.

Despite the promise made by the Collector, the bar has started functioning stealthily without any name board outside, he charged.

Stating that the bar had violated many basic rules, he complained that schools and hospitals were located close to by.

“This is only a token protest. If the bar is not removed within a week as promised by the officials, we will intensify the protest,” he added.

DMK functionaries Nagajothi Siva and Nagarajan, CPI (M) functionary Lenin, Velpandi of the Congress and Muthukumar of the MDMK took part in the protest.