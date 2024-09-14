A pleasant experience for a senior citizen couple at PSK in Madurai

For senior citizen Meyyappan and his wife Umayal of Madurai, it was a pleasant experience at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple, who had applied for an interview through online, received two different slots. Baffled over the two timings, they wanted to know if it could be clubbed together as they would be able to come at the specific hours.

Within about a short time, the applicant received a revised timing as per their wish. The authorities did not stop here.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the appointed hour, when the couple reached the PSK at Kochadai Road, the staff guided them to the counters and explained the procedure step by step. They were informed about the facilities available for the differently abled persons at the PSK by the staff.

With all documents in original at hand, the two senior citizens got their work done in no time. Right from capturing their photographs, the applicants were guided to check the spellings for sure on the big screen. After this, the authorities verified their proof of address and finally they were given an acknowledgment by way of SMS (short messaging service).

When contacted, Regional Passport Officer Vasanthan B told The Hindu on Saturday that the Ministry of External Affairs’ objective was to provide passport facilities seamlessly to every visitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically for senior citizens, who are given 10% discount on the applicable passport fee for all fresh applications. They are also given a special token to ensure the process was expedited.

He said that there are dedicated counters for easy access to the senior citizens. The PSK has wheel chairs, ramp and other assistance by trained staff. He said that the PSK handled 25,000 to 27,000 passport services every month. The issuance of passports took less than 14 days. For those in Madurai, on a normal course, the passport could be cleared even in three days depending on the police verification.

Taking to X, the senior citizen Mr. Meyyappan had posted “a pleasant experience at the PSK from entry to exit. Thanks to the team at RPO....The staff made their experience unforgettable,” the RPO said with pride.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.