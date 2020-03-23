Steady crowd at Madurai’s Amma Unavagams amidst the Janata curfew

On Sunday morning, M. Maimoon from Kovilpatti was wandering around Madurai railway junction with her luggage in search of food as restaurants were closed on account of Janata curfew. However, her disappointment was short-lived. She reached Amma Unavagam near Periyar Bus Stand where hot food was being served.

“Since trains were cancelled as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, I had no place to stay or have food. A plate of lemon rice served at Amma Unavagam for ₹5 helped to satiate my hunger,” she said.

With the closure of restaurants across the city in view of the curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amma Unavagams came to the rescue to feed the daily wage earners and migrants who did not have access to home-cooked food.

M. Ramalakshmi, a member of Meenakshi self-help group, said ven pongal costing ₹5 a plate was served for 200 people and by 9.15 a.m. it was sold out. “Usually, we make around 1,200 idlis for breakfast. But we did not expect such a big crowd on a Sunday morning. So we prepared lemon rice for an additional 100 people,” she said. Similar scenarios were witnessed at Arapalayam and K. Pudur.

S. Govindammal, a member of Om Sakthi self-help group working at the K. Pudur centre, said there were a large number of new customers on Sunday. “Since there was confusion regarding the functioning of the centres, we had told our regular customers that we will not function on Sunday. But after it was announced that we will function, many new customers also walked in,” she said.

M. Kathiravan from Theni, who works as a cashier in a shop near Periyar Bus Stand, said it was a stroke of luck for migrant workers like me to see the Amma Unavagam open for business on a curfew day. “It was quite a relief as the place where I used to have food was closed. Barring this one time when I came out for having food, I avoided coming out as I also want to contribute from stop spreading COVID-19,” he said.