A pit dug two months back waiting for the next victim

It has been dug at Chinnakadai Street-South Masi Street junction as part of Smart City project

A huge pit has been dug at Chinnakadai Street-South Masi Street junction here as part of a Smart City project undertaken on the four Masi streets. Although the pit was dug two months back, no safety measures were taken at the spot, leaving the road users exposed to serious danger.

S. Abirami, a shopkeeper on Chinnakadai Street, said that the local residents and shopkeepers had placed a name board of the street over the pit to warn off passers-by. “During the heavy downpour that the city witnessed last week, the entire pit was filled with water and many pedestrians and two-wheelers riders fell into it. Following these incidents, we placed the name board to partially cover it and warn off passers-by,” she added.

Chinnakadai Street is a crucial stretch connecting South Masi Street and South Gate and a large number of vehicles pass through this stretch every day.

Despite repeated complaints made to Madurai Corporation officials about the issue, no permanent solution had been taken to close the pit, said Moorthy, another shopkeeper. “While we are enduring several hardships because of the Smart City project, the officials have not taken any steps to ensure the safety of road users. There are many such pits on Masi streets,” he noted.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the officials would visit the spot immediately and take action to solve the issue.