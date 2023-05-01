ADVERTISEMENT

A mural that must be preserved for posterity 

May 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Near Amman Sannathi, on the walls is a flaking mural that stands as a historical document to prove that the rituals that surround the celestial wedding today follow rites that have been performed right down the ages. The mural was commissioned during the time of Rani Mangammal and it has her name written in Telugu and Tamil. One panel depicts Rani Mangammal with her grandson watching the marriage of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sunderaswarar.  Beautifully etched on another panel is the ‘pattabishekam’ of the Goddess. In fine delicate strokes, the giving of the royal sceptre to the Goddess and its transfer to the Nayak kings to buttress their claim that they were merely the representatives of the Goddess, is beautifully revealed. Yet another panel depicts  ‘digvijayam’ where a triumphant Goddess, after winning the guardians of the eight directions, senses her femininity after seeing Lord Siva. Renowned epigraphist V. Vedhachalam says it is a major mural that needs to be preserved for posterity.  

