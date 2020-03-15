A mixture of art, amenities at Gangaikondan railway station

Attractive paintings and accommodative passenger amenities the new railway station at Gangaikondan.

This is one of the stations newly constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., which has taken up doubling and electrical work from Vanchi Maniyachi-Nagercoil and Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachi-Thoothukudi.

According to officials, construction of railway stations at Vanchi Maniyachi, Naraikinaru and Gangaikondan in the stretch leading towards Nagercoil is completed.

“At present, a few minor works are under way after the recent inspection of Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, K. A. Manoharan. A speed test is expected to happen by the end of March. After that, train services will be commissioned between Vanchi Maniyachi and Gangaikondan,” said R. Kannan of Feedback Infra, who is a consultant for the work between Vanchi Maniyaachi and Nagercoil.

Paintings adorn the walls near the ticket counter at the new station at Gangaikondan. Smooth concrete platforms, granite benches and shelters for passengers have been built. Ramps with handrails at the entrance of the station to aid the differently abled is in place.

“The new station will have drinking water facility. Spacious waiting halls for passengers is available with basic amenities,” said Mr. Kannan.

The old station, which was built during the British regime, was in a dilapidated condition. “This was the case at Naraikinaru too, as the old railway station there had temporary tiled roofs,” he said.

Around 10 trees, which were uprooted for construction of the railway station, have now been translocated in front of the facility, he said.

With the presence of Information Technology Special Economic Zone at Gangaikondan, movement of goods and passengers is expected to rise in future. “Thus, this station will be highly beneficial and will be one of the most user friendly to passengers and visitors,” Mr. Kannan said.