A memorable day for underprivileged girl children

Vibrant dance performances, creative activities, games and poster presentations by underprivileged girl children, marked the ‘International Day of Girl Child’ celebrations, observed by the Sakthi-Vidiyal, a non-governmental organisation that champions the rights of the girl child here on Saturday.

Around 70 girl children, who are part of the Child Rights Forum of the organisation, exhibited their talents through an array of programmes. The children, from areas like Melavasal, Ambedkar Nagar, Subramaniapuram, Avaniapuram, Thideer Nagar, Jaihindpuram,and Muthupatti, took up the mantle and led the programmes.

The event, with the theme ‘Empowering girls for a brighter tomorrow’, aims to help the girls realise their potential and work towards achieving their goals, said Sujatha Rita, President, Sakthi- Vidiyal.

“We want to enlighten the girls that there are no boundaries for them to achieve their goals. The girls must accept themselves for who they are,” she said.

The children also performed skits to speak on girl change-makers, who have fought for the rights of girl children across the globe. “We have initiated a one year challenge, where we want to have girl changemakers from our group. Next year we will review their performance and see how they have achieved it,” said Ms. Rita.

Child marriage among girl children is an area of concern, said C. Jim Jesudoss, Executive Director of the NGO. “Through continuous awareness about child rights, we want to reduce such instances,” he said.