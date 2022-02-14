Construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library with state-of-the-art facilities is under way at New Natham Road in Madurai. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

February 14, 2022 12:13 IST

It will be a boon to children, students, job aspirants and litterateurs

A magnificent library is coming up in the heart of the city. Basement plus seven floors including three elevated floors covered with translucent glass, escalators, free Wi-Fi, a cafeteria, fully air-conditioned system, collection of 2.57 lakh books, a conference hall, surveillance cameras, a roof garden for reading books in natural light, a dedicated section in the ground floor for the convenience of the physically challenged and facility to park 100 cars and 200 two-wheelers will make it stand apart and unique of its kind.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin declared on June 3, 2021 that a library would be constructed in Madurai following the footsteps of his father M. Karunanidhi who had established Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. This Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai too is expected to be a big boon to all readers including those preparing for entrance or competitive examinations, researchers and litterateurs in the southern districts.

Public Works Department authorities narrowed down a site of 2.79 acres after considering over half a dozen places to construct this library. However, the location finally chosen – the century-old residential quarters of PWD/ Water Resources Organisation engineers on New Natham Road - triggered a controversy since an association of farmers believed it to be the place where Colonel John Pennycuick, the British engineer who constructed the Mullaiperiyar dam, had resided. Officials proved that the old building was indeed constructed between 1912 and 1915, a year after the demise of the Colonel in 1911.

The work thus began last month with the State government sanctioning ₹99 crore for construction activities, ₹10 crore for purchase of books and ₹5 crore for procurement of electronic equipment. Significantly, only 11 trees were uprooted while 30 out of 51 trees were transplanted in different places on the same campus to preserve the green cover there.

K P. Sathiyamurthy, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Buildings (Construction and Maintenance), Madurai Circle, told The Hindu that the work was being expedited without any compromise on the quality of construction so that the mega library would be ready to function before this year-end. In fact, a team of quality control engineers are monitoring the work, which has been going on round the clock on all days. He asserted that the style of construction is an ideal choice of field study for civil engineering students.

A knowledge hub

Books on a host of subjects right from general knowledge to engineering, medicine, law, travelogue, biography, autobiography, periodicals, magazines and 12,000 rare books will be made available apart from Braille books and digital studio for the benefit of visually challenged and hearing-impaired persons.

Open access digital information system will enable readers to pick a book in a split second. Rooms for 27 sections in addition to kids’ theatre, performance centre, reprographics, micro film and microfiche are being created. But there is no room for any kind of mischief as CCTV cameras will be rolling and watching the movement of everyone in the library.

Students can bring their textbooks while others can bring their own books to study in the comfort of quiet and cool atmosphere. They can also bring food to eat and continue their study since a cloak room and a dining room would be constructed. Online study is also possible.

Job aspirants can have a field day with 30,000 books, audio and video system in the competitive examination section. Tamil literature enthusiasts can select one among 63,000 books while English book readers can pore over 96,000 books (63,000 books for lending and 33,000 for reference). With 20,000 books to be stored in the children section too, the library, spread over 2.04 lakh square feet, will be a storehouse of knowledge but it is up to the residents to make proper use of this institution.