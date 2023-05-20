A ‘Madurai market’ with a difference

May 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Buoyed with the overwhelming response, organisers of The Madurai Market are back with their third edition of well-curated stalls. What started as a conversation over dinner about planning to do something different for Women’s Day turned out to be a platform that showcases products that are not just unique but also acts as a place for various interactive sessions.

For Abigail Samuel and Rishwanth of JC Residency, co-founders of this popup concept, the preparation takes almost three months. The market hosts vendors who have presence only in the virtual space. So research goes in tracking those who have a large number of clientele, their online presence and also the quality of the products.

Wanting to carve out a niche space, the organisers shortlist 30 vendors. So from Instagram pages, this concept brings the entrepreneurs on to terra-firma from where they can have a one to one with their clients. For many of these entrepreneurs the two-day event is a place where they get to meet their online customers and also establish contacts with new ones. But for the organisers, the necessity to have new quality products, so as to give a diversified and novel experience to residents of Madurai is a labour of love. As Abigail says, “Apart from various interactive sessions like face painting, pottery, etc, in this edition we are partnering with New School and having an art and science experience centre for kids from 3 years to 18 years.”

Hosted by JC Residency from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. there is no entry fee for all those who love artisanal products. It ends on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

So nibbling on a plate of Anglo-Indian grab bites, a discerning customer can browse lovely dresses for their little ones and exquisite one-of-a-kind handmade dresses. Chocolates that come straight from the bean to the bar and mouthwatering cakes and bakes can fill the gap as one listens to these vendors who are ready to share their experiences in this informal setup. Homemade natural products are there for the much needed pampering along with exquisite brass jewellery.

After soaking in the hustle and bustle of the marketplace, head to the Kongu food festival. Apart from the mutton chops, pallipalayam chicken, kollu rasam and thakkali kadasal, what sets the festival apart is the street food counter. Gorge on pori karam, where puffed rice is rustled up with shavings of beetroot, fine roasted groundnuts and a dollop of coconut oil. Then have a thattau set, where grated carrot, beetroot along with green and kara chutney is sandwiched between two crisp pieces of rice and urad flour fritter. It sure would be the perfect finale for a day at The Madurai Market.