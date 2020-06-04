A low-key Vaikasi Visakam celebration

MADURAI

A steady stream of devotees thronged Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram on Thursday morning on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam.

Since the devotees were not allowed to offer prayers inside the temple due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they offered their prayers outside the temple.

Deputy Commissioner of the temple M. Ramasamy said that devotees offered prayers outside the temple until around 11 a.m. He said that a few devotees carried milk pots and kavadi.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was cancelled this year. Special puja and milk abhishekam were held for the deity by around five priests inside the temple,” he said.