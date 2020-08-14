A low-key I-Day celebration today

The Independence Day celebration at Armed Reserve Police Ground here on Saturday will be a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official from the district administration said less than 200 people would participate in the celebration. The Collector will hoist the flag and a parade will be held. Meritorious government employees and frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic would be honoured on the occasion. “This year the freedom fighters will not be honoured. It has been instructed that the Tahsildars will honour them at their houses,” he said.

The elderly and children, who are vulnerable to contract COVID-19 infection, will not be allowed to attend the celebration. It will be ensured that all participants maintain a distance of at least six feet between one another. Thermal screening will be done for all participants, he added.

A Corporation official said the celebration will be held on the Corporation premises with only around 40 participants. The Corporation Commissioner will distribute certificates to recognise the efforts of COVID-19 warriors, non-governmental organisations and corporation staff. “The usual set of events like cultural performance by Corporation school children will not be held this year,” he added.