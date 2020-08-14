A low-key I-Day celebration today

The Independence Day celebration at Armed Reserve Police Ground here on Saturday will be a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An official from the district administration said less than 200 people would participate in the celebration. The Collector will hoist the flag and a parade will be held. Meritorious government employees and frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic would be honoured on the occasion. “This year the freedom fighters will not be honoured. It has been instructed that the Tahsildars will honour them at their houses,” he said.
The elderly and children, who are vulnerable to contract COVID-19 infection, will not be allowed to attend the celebration. It will be ensured that all participants maintain a distance of at least six feet between one another. Thermal screening will be done for all participants, he added.
A Corporation official said the celebration will be held on the Corporation premises with only around 40 participants. The Corporation Commissioner will distribute certificates to recognise the efforts of COVID-19 warriors, non-governmental organisations and corporation staff. “The usual set of events like cultural performance by Corporation school children will not be held this year,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath