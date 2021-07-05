A jab well done

They show no letup in their work and enthusiasm 25 weeks on

A month ago, when people were battling COVID-19 second wave inside hospital wards, a band of frontline health workers was diligently working outside to prevent a third wave. They are a team of doctors and nurses from Government Rajaji Hospital, who have been silently administering the potentially life-saving injection.

“We have maintained a friendly atmosphere so that people are glad to be able to get their dose,” said ENT professor L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar, in charge of the city’s largest and the State’s first government vaccination centre, which was inaugurated on January 16 by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswsami.

His team comprising three more doctors as nodal officers, one medical officer, 15 staff nurses and 12 data operators, are the vaccinators who show no letup in their work and enthusiasm 25 weeks on. They waited patiently for the beneficiaries in the initial weeks, managed crowds when vaccine demand grew later, helped people fight injection panic, checked for AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation), managed vaccine logistics, coordinated organisational work, handled internet issues for data entry, skipped meals to accommodate more vaxxers, compiled daily reports and stayed beyond duty hours to complete the assigned tasks.

“We fail to pay heed to their efforts and are happy with our selfies post-injection,” said S. Mallika, after her first dose last week at the Elango Corporation School centre. She was impressed with the neat and well-coordinated arrangements and friendly staff.

“Vaccinating is a job of the public health department. With uncertainties around the new COVID vaccines, there was no volunteers for the jab initially and the responsibility fell on Madurai Medical College after general medicine professor K. Senthil led the State’s vaccination drive taking the first dose of Covishield.

“The fear of the disease and new vaccines, and the need to follow appropriate protocols and behaviour makes the COVID-19 vaccination different from other innoculation programmes,” said S Wasimsha, one of the nodal officers.

At 7 a.m. daily, 1,000 to 1,500 people gatecrash at the centre to get a token that are distributed till 7.30 a.m. on first-come-first-served basis. The token entitles people to enter the premises in batches during the allotted time slots. The team has administered close to 1 lakh doses in the last six months.

“Earlier when we had stock, there were few takers,” said Dr. Wasimsha. When vaccination opened up for those above 18 years, up to 1,900 people got inoculated in a day. “Vaccine hesitancy has reduced but so has the availability of vaccines now,” said Dr. Arul. Monday morning rush overwhelmed NGO worker P Manjunath who could not get a token. “I will try again tomorrow,” he said.

“I am here because I have to take care of my family. Taking the vaccine was hassle-free and now I will send my family members,” said another beneficiary.

“The feeling of trying to save a large number of people from possible complications is intoxicating,” said staff nurse M. Priya, who added: :I see this as an opportunity to play a small part in something big.”