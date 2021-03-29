A former judicial officer trying his hand in election

Says simple electioneering with minimum cost is possible to reach out to voters

Srivilliputtur

After having served in Tamil Nadu Judicial services for two decades, a former District Judge, K. Guruviah, is testing his waters on political front by contesting in Srivilliputtur Reserved constituency.

Sixty-three years old, Mr. Guruviah, had earlier served as Government advocate when he was with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam before joining the judicial services. He had also been successful in cooperative elections earlier.

However, after retiring as district judge, Mr. Guruviah chose to join Makkal Needhi Maiam and not his parent party AIADMK. “If only one can pay huge amount of money, one can get party ticket in AIADMK,” said Mr. Guruviah.

Stating that MNM was a party with difference, he joined it.

Mr. Guruviah had earlier contested from Nagapattinam Parliamentary constituency in 2019.

“Since our party had worked a lot in the district during Cyclone Gaja, I decided to contest from there,” he said. He had got around 14,500 votes.

When asked whether he had enough resources to fight an election when electioneering has become too costly, Mr. Guruviah said that his expenditure is only ₹ 1 lakh.

“That electioneering would cost us huge money is only a deceit by the political parties. I am reaching out voters with the pamphlets that contain my poll promises,” he added.

Stating that he was distributing the pamphlets door-to-door on foot, Mr. Guruviah said other candidates from political parties were meeting the voters from top of their vehicles.

He believed that this simple exercise was enough for him to talk about himself and his promises. “People will know about his promises by reading them,” he said.

Prominent among his poll promises is execution of a long-pending Azhagar dam drinking water scheme for the constituency. He has promised to be honest, if elected, and would not be after money.

Stating that both the Dravidian parties were only doing lip services, he said both the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Leader of Opposition, M.K. Stalin, do not know what it meant social justice, economic justice and political justice.

“Both the parties were fielding only affluent people and those who were from dominant castes in all constituencies year after year. Where is social justice and political justice? But MNM is different,” he said.